Cough syrup death case: Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with Gambian foreign minister

Cough syrup death case: Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with Gambian foreign minister1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
- The minister conveyed India's deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently in Gambia
NEW DELHI :External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Gambian Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara.
NEW DELHI :External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Gambian Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara.
"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch", EAM S Jaishankar Tweeted.
"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch", EAM S Jaishankar Tweeted.
The minister conveyed India's deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently in Gambia.
The minister conveyed India's deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently in Gambia.
Jaishankar underlined that the matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.
Jaishankar underlined that the matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.
Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global notice after four of Maiden's cough syrups were related to 69 children's fatalities.
Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global notice after four of Maiden's cough syrups were related to 69 children's fatalities.
The WHO said that the cough and cold syrups, made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in Haryana, could be the reason for serious kidney injuries. “Please do not use them," the WHO said in its advisory.
The WHO said that the cough and cold syrups, made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in Haryana, could be the reason for serious kidney injuries. “Please do not use them," the WHO said in its advisory.
"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO said in a medical product alert.
"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO said in a medical product alert.
Responding to that the Indian Government has informed that they are on alert mode after children death were reported from Gambia being linked potentially to the four made-in-India cough syrups.
Responding to that the Indian Government has informed that they are on alert mode after children death were reported from Gambia being linked potentially to the four made-in-India cough syrups.
The government has also informed that they have formed a four member panel to study and advise on the details shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The government has also informed that they have formed a four member panel to study and advise on the details shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).