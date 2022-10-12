Cough syrup death issue: Haryana drug controller sends notice to Maiden Pharma

Stating the list of contraventions detected during investigations on 1 October and 3 October, Haryana Drug Controller said, “Complete plant is found under renovation. The firm failed to produce the log books of equipment and instruments regarding the manufacturing and testing of the drugs in question. Batch numbers of propylene Glycol and Sorbitol Solutions (70%) IP in the Certificates of Analysis (CoA) report number MPLR22031105 and MPLR22022301 respectively have not been found mentioned, which was used in manufacturing of drugs in question. Batch number of Sodium Methyl Paraben IP in the CoA report number MPLR22022301 have not found been mentioned, which was used in manufacturing of drug in question."