Cough syrup deaths: Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan arrested in Tamil Nadu

Sresan Pharma owner S. Ranganathan, the manufacturer of Coldrif Syrup, which is linked to the deaths of 20 children in the state, was arrested last night, as reported by ANI, citing Chhindwara SP Ajay Pandey.

Of the 20 deaths, 17 were reported from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one from Pandhurna.

He will be presented before the Chennai court (in Tamil Nadu) and brought to Chhindwara (MP) after securing transit remand.

Coldrif, made by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, was only sold locally, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The children, who died in India over the past month, had consumed cough medicine containing toxic diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit, officials told Reuters.

The Tamil Nadu government said it will take criminal action against the drug manufacturer, Sresan Pharma, over the presence of diethylene glycol in Coldrif Syrup.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the government had issued its second notice to the manufacturer, asking why criminal action should not be taken. According to findings from the State Drug Control department, the cough syrup contained 48.6 per cent of the toxic substance.

Five children from Madhya Pradesh are in critical condition, while 20 have died after consuming the "contaminated" Coldrif cough syrup, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed on Wednesday.

The children's deaths are suspected to be linked to kidney failure caused by the toxic syrup, according to officials.

In response to the growing crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration, while also transferring the state's drug controller, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Wake-up call in Maharashtra: FDA orders inspection The Maharashtra FDA has launched a special drive to inspect and test liquid oral formulations stocked by hospitals and distributors.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directed all joint commissioners and drug inspectors to submit details of all manufacturers in their jurisdictions immediately and to collect samples from government and semi-government hospitals, private wholesalers, and retailers, as reported by PTI.

“Drug inspectors and assistant commissioners have been asked to collect samples from government and semi-government hospitals, as well as private wholesalers and retailers, for priority testing,” the circular said.

Samples from Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, and Nashik divisions will be sent to a laboratory in Mumbai, while those from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, and Nagpur divisions will go to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar laboratory. Sampling is to be completed by October 9, with daily reports submitted via a dedicated Google Form.

The inspections of all liquid oral manufacturers will be conducted from October 10 to 15 to verify the quality of solvents such as glycerin, sorbitol, and propylene glycol, confirm vendor validation, check testing protocols for DEG and EG, and ensure proper record-keeping, according to the circular.

The FDA warned that manufacturers using suspect solvents or adulterated products will face stringent legal action.