Cough Syrup deaths in MP, Rajasthan: Centre finds toxic chemical in Coldrif; Tamil Nadu imposes ban

Drug control officials have found traces of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) beyond the permissible limits from the samples of the Coldrif Cough Syrup sent to it by the Tamil Nadu FDA, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

“At the request of the MP Govt, Tamil Nadu FDA had taken samples of Coldrif Cough Syrup from the manufacturing premises of M/S Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. The results of testing these samples were shared with us late yesterday evening, 3rd September 2025. The samples are found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limit,” it said.

This comes after at least nine children died of kidney failure following consumption of the cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Two children also lost their lives in Rajasthan.

The health ministry also informed that six samples collected by CDSCO were found to be free of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG).

“Simultaneously, MPFDA had informed that out of 13 samples collected by their team, 3 were analysed, which were found to be free of DEG/EG. Meanwhile, risk-based inspections have been initiated at the manufacturing premises of all 19 drugs sampled, spread across 6 states,” it said in a statement.

A multidisciplinary team of experts from NIV, ICMR-NEERI, CDSCO, and AIIMS, Nagpur, among others, is still analysing various samples and factors to assess the cause of deaths in and around Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu bans Coldrif Cough Syrup The Tamil Nadu government has banned the Coldrif Cough Syrup after it was linked to the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, ordering its removal from markets.

With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup manufactured by the city-based firm, has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said.

Inspections were conducted at the pharmaceutical company's manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram in neighbouring Kancheepuram district during the last two days and samples have been collected, he said.