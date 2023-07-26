Cough syrup row: India suspends another drugmaker's manufacturing license1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:37 AM IST
India has suspended the manufacturing license of QP Pharmachem Ltd after cough syrups linked to child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan were found to be contaminated.
After the World Health Organization flagged contamination in its cough syrups in the Mashall Islands and Micronesia in April, India suspended a drugmaker's manufacturing license. The Indian regulators are inspecting drugmakers after cough syrups were linked to at least 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×