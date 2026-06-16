Govt ends OTC exemption for cough syrups

The Union health ministry has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, removing cough syrups from Schedule K, which covers drugs that can be sold over the counter without a prescription.

The provision had allowed cough syrups to be sold in villages with fewer than 1,000 residents without a retail drug license.

Advertisement

The change means cough syrups can now be distributed, dispensed, and sold in these rural areas only through licensed pharmacies that comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, according to a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.

“The amendment has been undertaken to strengthen regulatory oversight of syrup formulations and to align the exemption framework with contemporary public health and safety requirements,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Manufacturers, distributors, and rural retailers are expected to ensure immediate compliance with the updated licensing standards.

Also Read | India looks to bar cough syrup for babies under two

“Unlicensed local village shops lacked the administrative oversight to track product batches or handle recalls, creating blind spots where counterfeit, expired, or substandard syrup formulations could be sold freely to unsuspecting rural families, said a government official on the condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

The official added that these liquid formulations are handled by verified, licensed pharmacies, which also ensure better supply-chain tracking, proper storage conditions, and strict adherence to safety standards nationwide.

Tighter regulation Removing Schedule K exemption is an excellent public health step because it curtails unmonitored over-the-counter misuse in rural areas. However, the real impact will depend entirely on how strictly this licensing mandate is enforced, said Dr. Dhiren Gupta, pediatric co-director at the division of intensive care, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

Also Read | Health ministry probe finds no contamination in MP cough syrups, advisory issued

Over-the-counter products are medications that consumers can legally and safely purchase off the shelf without a prescription. These products include pain relievers like paracetamol, basic antacid gels for digestive burns, and standard multi-symptom cold pills.

“The pharmaceutical product should be dispensed under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist…This is a highly welcome move by the government that will significantly elevate patient safety standards across India,” said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general at Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), representing 23 pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Ltd, and Mankind Pharma Ltd, among others.

Advertisement

Mint reported on 19 November 2025 that the Centre was considering stricter controls on the retail sale of cough syrups, especially in rural areas, after at least 22 children died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district following the consumption of contaminated syrups.

“India has faced challenges with self-medication across several drug categories, particularly antibiotics. While regulations provide an important framework, their impact depends largely on effective enforcement at the dispensing level and awareness among the public,” said Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, director of pediatric surgery and pediatric urology at Medanta-The Medicity in Gurugram.

About the Author Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.