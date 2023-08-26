Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 August was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City.

PM Modi was on a 4-day tour to South Africa and Greece when India achieved the historical landmark on becoming the first country to land on moon's South Pole on 23 August at 6:04 pm (IST).

Following the Prime Minister arrived in India, he landed at Bengaluru Airport where he raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted people outside HAL airport, before meeting the ISRO scientists.

India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, PM Modi said on Saturday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

He expressed pride on the Chandrayaan-3 mission success while addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. He said, "We have reached to a region that was untouched. We have accomplished an extraordinary success", adding India will solve more complex and bigger problems of the world.

PM Modi at ISRO headquarters announced that the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, will be called ‘Shivshakti’.

Praising ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, "Our scientists built an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)".

Apart from this, PM Modi added that the place where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the Lunar surface in 2019 will be known as ‘Tiranga Point’.

With agency inputs.