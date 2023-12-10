News
Could the spicy Indian kitchen get even hotter?
Summary
- Cyclone Michaung’s aftermath poses challenges to India’s red chilli industry, impacting both crop yield and planting timelines. Households may have to pay more for red chillies
New Delhi: Households may have to pay more for red chillies, as erratic weather in key producing areas threatens to dampen output of the Indian kitchen staple, leaving firms and consumers to fight off red-hot prices.
