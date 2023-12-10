Could the spicy Indian kitchen get even hotter?

The production of chilli, cumin, pepper, and coriander has remained volatile for some time now leading to a surge in prices. “Spice inflation has been high for over a year as supplies have come down. This feeds into other parts of inflation such as instant food, restaurant dishes, etc. However, this is less noticeable as consumption at the household level is small and does not show in budgets, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.