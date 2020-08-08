Could we have imposed lockdown had coronavirus hit before 2014: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission.

The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha.

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is situated at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness.

Cleanliness drive has been a big support in fight against coronavirus, he said and also announced a week-long campaign from 8-15 August to free India of garbage

"Imagine what would have happened had pandemic like coronavirus broken out before 2014. Could we have imposed lockdown when over 60% population was forced to open defecation?" said Modi.

He asked children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.

"The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission, " a statement issued by the PMO said.

"A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format," the PMO said.

"In the last few years, lakhs of people across the country, who are inspired by Gandhiji, have made 'Swachh Bharat Mission' a goal of their lives. This is the reason that we have been able to provide toilet facility to over 60 crore people in just 60 months," said PM Modi.

