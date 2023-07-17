Could whiskey sour India-EU trade talks?

Is UK internal politics driving whisky talks?

Some Indian industry participants in the talks say Scotland’s long-held pro-independence demand may be a factor in the tough UK stand on whisky. The context of the Brexit referendum, where 62% of Scots voted to be in the EU, is also linked, they say. Although the Scots comprise only 8% of the British population, the region is rich in North Sea oil resources and breweries. The UK government, having rejected an independence referendum, wants the FTA to be seen to benefit Scotland’s whisky industry that employs 11,000 people in mostly rural areas of Scotland. Scotch whisky is also the biggest UK drink export.