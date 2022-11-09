'Couldn't afford school fees': Here's the story of Punit Renjen, Deloitte CEO

Punit Renjen who was the Global CEO of Deloitte, is a non-technical Indian orgin person to hold the top most position in the company.
He was the first Indian-origin CEO to lead a Big Four firm globally, who announced his retirement on November 1, after the company had its best year ever (FY22).
A twitter user Ravi Handa, spoke about Punit Renjen's journey. In his thread, he said that Punit Renjen, had to drop out of a school as his parents could not afford the school fess and graduated from a college in Rohtak and went to Delhi to find a job after seeing an advertisement in newspaper.
"Punit Renjen , now CEO of Deloitte, had to drop out of a school because his parents couldn't afford the school fees. Graduated from a local college in Rohtak because it was cheap. Went to Delhi to find jobs based upon an advert for Usha that he saw in a newspaper," he tweeted.
Punit then got a got a 'Rotary Scholarship' and went to USA for his masters, with a couple of hundred dollars.
"He landed there with two pair of tight jeans and couple of hundred dollars. (His quote - I am not making it up). He would sit in the front row with a tape recorder (that used to be a thing in the 80s-90s) because he could not understand the American accent that well. He used to then hear them again so that he does not miss anything. (FOMO is not a new concept)," tweeted Ravi Handa, whose sold his firm Handa Ka Funda to online learning platform Unacademy.
He said that Punit was picked by a local news magazine as one of the 10 best students which was a Deloitte partner Touche Ross saw while taking a flight.
"A local news magazine picked him as one of the 10 best students. That magazine was picked by a Deloitte partner (Touche Ross) while taking a flight. He then asked his assistant to schedule an interview with Punit. He took a bus ride (600 km+ from Oregon Seattle) for the meeting. He got the job. That was in 1989," he said.
He said that non-technical Indian origin CEOs don't get talked about much.
"Non tech Indian origin CEOs don't get talked about as much and I understand that. Deloitte is not really a company that we interact with on a daily basis," he said.
He quoted an excerpt from one of Rejen's interview.
“I’m good at what I do," Renjen said. “I’m really really good at what I do, and I’m not saying this with any level of arrogance. The only reason why I’m saying that is because I’ve put in over 25 years perfecting the craft."
At the end of the thread, the user, Ravi Handa mentions that he came across this info because he is preparing to take part in Tata Crucible - a business quiz.
