'Couldn't afford school fees': Here's the story of Punit Renjen, Deloitte CEO

"He landed there with two pair of tight jeans and couple of hundred dollars. (His quote - I am not making it up). He would sit in the front row with a tape recorder (that used to be a thing in the 80s-90s) because he could not understand the American accent that well. He used to then hear them again so that he does not miss anything. (FOMO is not a new concept)," tweeted Ravi Handa, whose sold his firm Handa Ka Funda to online learning platform Unacademy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}