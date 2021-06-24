Bravus Mining and Resources CEO David Boshoff said Bravus had already secured customers for the 10 million tonnes per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael Mine
There could not have been a better birthday gift than the Australian arm of Adani Group mining "Carmichael's 'first coal' in the face of heavy odds", exclaimed Gautam Adani. The Indian billionaire celebrated his 59th birthday on Thursday.
Bravus, the Australian subsidiary of Adani Group, has struck coal at the Carmichael mine in Queesland, Australia. The supply from this mine is expected to bolster Adani's energy portfolio that includes everything from renewable energy to coal and thermal power.
"Proud of my tenacious team who mined Carmichael's 'first coal' in the face of heavy odds. There couldn't be a better birthday gift than being able to strengthen our nation's energy security and provide affordable power to India's millions. Thank you, Queensland and Australia," Adani tweeted.
Adani also attached a short video of two Bravus employees wishing him on his birthday on behalf of the team. "Happy birthday Gautam Bhai... It's a very important milestone for us. First coal. We could not find a better gift than to give you this," one of the employees says.
The Adani Group Chairman also shared an image of celebrating his birthday with his family. "It is a blessing to be celebrating my birthday surrounded by those I trust and love. Thank you, @AdaniPriti and my dear family, for always being my joy, my compass and my inspiration," he tweeted.
Bravus Mining and Resources CEO David Boshoff said Bravus had already secured customers for the 10 million tonnes per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael Mine. The project is on track to export its first coal in 2021.
