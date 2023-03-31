'Couldn't breathe, everyone was yelling': Indore stepwell collapse survivor recounts horror that killed 352 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:21 PM IST
- Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday took action in the matter and suspended the local building inspector and a building officer
The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident touched 35 on Friday and one of the victims of the tragedy shared the details with the news agency ANI. The victim, Lalit K Sethia was the first one to be rescued and he suffered a fracture in his right hand with some minor injuries. He shared that he was facing breathing issues inside the well and everybody was crying for help.
