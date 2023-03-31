The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident touched 35 on Friday and one of the victims of the tragedy shared the details with the news agency ANI. The victim, Lalit K Sethia was the first one to be rescued and he suffered a fracture in his right hand with some minor injuries. He shared that he was facing breathing issues inside the well and everybody was crying for help.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}