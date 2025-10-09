‘Couldn’t get BJP ticket himself…’: Jyoti Singh hits back at Pawan Singh, makes serious allegation

The public feud between Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh intensified on Wednesday after Jyoti announced her intention to contest the upcoming elections from Bihar’s Karakat assembly constituency. Earlier, her husband had contested the Lok Sabha election from the same seat.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Jyoti Singh accused her husband of neglecting Karakat since his defeat in the 2024 general elections. “Pawan has not visited that area even once since he ran for the Lok Sabha from that seat. The hopes and emotions of the people who voted for him have been betrayed,” she said.

Taking a dig at his political career, Jyoti added, “Pawan has worked as a star campaigner for the BJP for 15 years. In those 15 years, he hasn’t been able to secure a ticket for himself. How can I approach him and ask for a BJP ticket when he hasn’t got one?”

Her remarks came in response to Pawan Singh’s recent claims that she was acting out of political motives. Jyoti, however, said her decision was not politically driven but emotional. “If he accepts me as his wife, I will withdraw from the election even today. Even if he asks me not to meet his family, I am ready to agree — but he must acknowledge me as his wife,” she told reporters.

The rift between the two became public after Jyoti Singh recently visited Pawan Singh’s residence, broke down before the media, and made allegations of infidelity against him. The Bhojpuri star later stated on social media that the controversy was “politically motivated.”

Earlier this week, Pawan Singh dismissed her claims, saying, “Our case has been going on in court for the last 3–4 years. Why did you show affection only today? What kind of affection is this? This is politics; you just want to trouble me.”

He also alleged that the controversy began soon after his meetings with BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Bihar election in-charge Vinod Tawde. “On the direction of the BJP election in-charge for Bihar, Vinod Tawde, we will strengthen the NDA for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar,” Pawan Singh said.

The couple’s dispute — now unfolding publicly and politically — has drawn attention in Bihar’s political circles ahead of the next round of state elections.