Council may ease late fee burden on biz

In the case of those with a tax liability, the recommendation is to cap late fee at ₹2,000 for those with annual sales up to ₹1.5 crore and at ₹5,000 for those with sales between ₹1.5-5 crores, the person said on condition of anonymity. For small firms filing returns on a quarterly basis, the proposal is to cap late fee at ₹500 if there is no tax liability and, otherwise, at ₹2,000.