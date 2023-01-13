Count a lot on India's G-20 leadership, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

Georgieva also said that said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments. IMF is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday. It noted that the concerns about an oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong