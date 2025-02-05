Countdown begins for Build India Infra Awards 2025, celebrating India’s infra boom

India, today, is making significant economic progress, aiming to position itself among the leading global nations. A key part of this journey involves transforming its core infrastructure. To this end, the government has laid out a vision for creating a comprehensive network of modern infrastructure, setting the stage for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047. This vision covers various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

From building the world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, and Asia’s longest tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh, to carving out the longest highway single-tube tunnel in the world about an altitude of 10,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, Indian infrastructure today has its own share of technological marvels.

Each of these solutions showcase innovation in engineering design and construction technologies - this is a shift from the past when India was a follower of infrastructure practices in the developed world. The country is setting new benchmarks in project design. Today, as India boasts of constructing the world’s highest railway bridge and Asia’s longest tunnel, the sheer scale and engineering complexity of these projects have made them landmark achievements as they help traverse deep river gorges and bore under mountain ranges. India’s first underwater Metro line in Kolkata is another pertinent case in point here.

More than being just a feat of engineering, projects like Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Zojila Tunnel in Ladakh and Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh have become symbols of the nation’s commitment to providing connectivity to even the most remote regions, thereby improving the lives of people living there. This improved connectivity has significant implications for both civilian and defense movements, as well as for the overall economic development of these States.

Build India Infra Awards, now in its second edition, will look to recognise and celebrate India's achievements in rapidly improving its physical infrastructure.

The nation is also leading the way in sustainable practices in infrastructure development. India is now home to several projects in this domain, which have become role models for other cities in the world to emulate. These include the world’s first airport to be powered entirely by solar power, the Cochin International Airport, and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, which has incorporated rainwater harvesting systems and energy efficient designs to drive sustainability. The Nagpur Metro is a solar-powered metro system, contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions and offering a cleaner alternative for urban commuters.

The second edition of the Build India Infra Awards

Placing India on the development map These large-scale infrastructure projects are not just about showcasing India’s engineering prowess on the world stage. They have become symbols of a more connected and prosperous nation which is taking giant steps on the path to development. Improved connectivity and access to essential services, facilitated by infrastructure development, are helping bridge the urban-rural divide. In fact, the green airports and Metro Rail projects also demonstrate a strong commitment to minimising the environmental impact of infrastructure development and driving a sustainable future for all – an agenda that developed nations around the world are trying to prioritise.

The impact of these projects is far reaching. Beyond the social and environmental gains that are being seen, infrastructure development in any nation is also a powerful driver for economic growth and societal transformation. Infrastructure has a key role to play in supporting key industries such as manufacturing, logistics and Information Technology (IT), which have a significant contribution to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Infrastructure projects also have far reaching implications on the quality of life and empowerment of local communities. From the development of highways, railways, and airports to the promotion of waterways and ropeway systems, these efforts are aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable development across the nation.

For example, projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Bharatmala Pariyojana are attracting foreign investments and fuelling economic growth. They also generate millions of jobs, from skilled labour to advanced engineering roles, reducing unemployment and boosting livelihoods. Socially, these projects are empowering communities by improving access to education, healthcare, and markets. Better infrastructure is bridging the urban-rural divide, enabling faster movement of goods and people, and enhancing the quality of life for people.

Celebrating excellence India’s impressive innings on the infrastructure front underscores the need for a platform where this excellence can be honoured and highlighted to the rest of the world. “India is no longer a follower, but a trailblazer in infrastructure innovation and sustainable development. Now, Indian infrastructure projects set global standards and attract admiration,” said Vaibhav Dange, Founder & Curator of Build India Infra Awards.

Announcing the addition of two new categories from this year onwards, he said, “With an aim to reflect the evolving landscape of India’s development, the award would see addition of three new categories – Water & Sanitation infrastructure and Power transmission, along with a special category of Trailblazing Impact Infrastructure.”

“Aimed at highlighting India’s journey and achievements in infrastructure development to a global audience, initiatives like the Build India Infra Awards honour infrastructures that combine innovation, sustainability, and socio- economic impact to inspire future projects and collaborations shaping the nation and setting global benchmarks,” he added.

Inspiring the future India’s infrastructure development journey traverses far beyond the realm of just widespread construction of roads, bridges, airports and Metro systems. It is a narrative of empowerment and of transformation of a nation that has set an ambitious goal to become a $5 trillion economy. The journey has seen many firsts – including the world’s longest highway tunnel – Atal Tunnel, the highest railway bridge – Chenab Bridge, iconic landmarks like the Statue of Unity, and transformative projects like Zojila Tunnel.

These engineering marvels transcend their functional purpose, evolving into powerful symbols of connectivity, resilience, and unwavering progress. They represent India’s commitment to building a brighter future for all. Initiatives like the Build India Infra Awards offer an opportunity to celebrate the visionary projects that are not only shaping the nation’s landscape but also setting new global benchmarks for infrastructure development.

Nominations for the second edition of the Build India Infra Awards have witnessed a remarkable surge, with big ticket projects setting newer benchmarks for excellence. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 24, 2025, in the National Capital. Stay tuned for more updates!

