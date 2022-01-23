Counter drone tech, CRPF deployment: How Delhi is preparing for R-Day parade

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes as the Republic Day celebrations began in the country from 23 January, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Anti-terror measures have been intensified in the run-up to the Republic Day parade, with over 27,000 police personnel being on duty, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday.
“Intensified anti-terror measures are being taken for the last two months because Delhi is always a target. This year too, we are alert. Over 20,000 forces have been deployed, including DCPs, ACPs, Delhi Police commandos, CAPF commandos," Asthana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“Counter Drone technology is being used for air space security and over 27,000 police personnel, including 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed for security arrangements during the Republic Day celebration," he added.
This comes as the Republic Day celebrations began in the country from 23 January, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm on Sunday.
The PM has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.
Meanwhile, ahead of the grand parade, a full dress parade rehearsal was held at Rajpath in the national capital on Sunday.
The rehearsal commenced from Vijay Chowk and took the route that the parade will take on 26 January – proceeding towards the Red Fort via Rajpath.
Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory in view of the parade.
According to the advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on 22 January till the parade rehearsals get over on 23 January.
The police have also informed that no cross traffic would be let on Rajpath from 11 pm on 22 January at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade rehearsals are over.
Further, C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on 23 January till the entire parade and Tableaux enter the National Stadium.
The police urged the road commuters to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12:30 pm, for their own convenience.
The police also suggested alternative routes for the commuters.
Delhi Police also added that the movement of the city bus services from certain points will be blocked during the parade.
According to the advisory, bus services from Park Street/UdyanMarg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), R/A Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), PragatiMaidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court. Meanwhile, metro services from Kendriya Sachivalaya will be curtailed from 5 am till 12 noon on January 23, 2022, and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 noon on 23 January.
The traffic police have ensured that those who are going from North Delhi to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations will not face any restrictions. However, they have been advised to plan ahead and provide time for possible delays.
Although metro services will continue to run, some stations will be closed during the parade and the rehearsal.
On 23 and 26 January, entry and exit gates will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am to 12 noon.
Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk metro stations will remain closed from 8.45 am to noon on both days.
