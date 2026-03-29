Counter-terrorist mock drill at Delhi Airport: CISF, Police join forces to assess readiness against threats | In pics

CISF and Delhi Police participated in a joint counter-terrorist mock drill on Sunday which was conducted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI )Airport. This exercise was carried out to enhance inter-agency coordination and assess readiness against security threats.

Multiple agencies participated in the mock drill, including personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) department operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Medical Services.

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CISF in a post on X stated, "A Joint Counter-Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at IGI Airport, Delhi, to assess preparedness and enhance seamless inter-agency coordination against evolving security threats.

It added, “Personnel from CISF (QRT, BDDS, Dog Squad), Delhi Police, NSG, BCAS, DGCA, Delhi Fire Service, ARFF (DIAL) and Medical Services participated, demonstrating strong synergy and operational readiness. CISF remains committed to ensuring safe and secure aviation operations through constant vigilance, alertness and coordinated action.”

CISF assures security at newly inaugurated Noida International Airport The CISF, which was set up in 1969, is a central armed police force in India, under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was formed for the better protection and security of industrial undertakings owned by the Central Government. CISF provides security policing services to airports across India.

Besides, guarding sensitive governmental buildings, Parliament complex, the Delhi Metro and providing airport security, CISF plays a major role in Disaster Management. It also features a 'Fire Wing' which helps during fire accidents in Industries where the CISF is on guard.

On 28 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Noida International Airport Phase 1 of the much-awaited airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar. It will serve as a primary international airport for major cities such as Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra and will also act as a catalyst to several pilgrimage and tourist destinations.

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The CISF assured security and seamless passenger facilitation at the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport. In a post on X, the agency said, “CISF stands firmly deployed, ensuring robust security architecture, seamless passenger facilitation and vigilant protection of critical infrastructure—securing the skies with unwavering commitment.”

To guard the airport, nearly 5,000 police personnel were deployed, with forces including PAC, RAF, ATS, CISF, and SPG, ANI reported.