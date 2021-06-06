India and some countries in the South Asia and Southeast Asia around the Bay of Bengal region are working on a connectivity masterplan for the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the grouping marked the 24th anniversary of its founding.

In a message to the leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Thailand – all countries situated around the Bay of Bengal – Modi said “BIMSTEC has emerged as a promising regional grouping" to fulfill the common aspirations of member states. BIMSTEC is the acronym by which the grouping is known.

“Progress has been made on several fronts including including the finalization of the BIMSTEC master plan on transport connectivity and the text of the BIMSTEC charter," the prime minister said in his message to the leaders of the grouping that is seen as moving forward on regional cooperation something that the older South Asian Association for Regional cooperation or SAARC has not be able to do. Intra SAARC cooperation has been slowed by tensions between India and Pakistan with Islamabad insisting on a solution to the Kashmir dispute before any progress can be made on SAARC issues. Since taking office in 2014, the Modi government has revitalized BIMSTEC and has been pitching it as an alternative to SAARC.

In his message, the president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa said “although BIMSTEC represented 22% of the world’s population it only contributes 4% of the world’s GDP.I strongly encourage member states to continue to deepen cooperation to address the region’s challenges and to seize the many opportunities for shared progress." Sri Lanka is the current chair of the grouping.

In his message, the prime minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha said that “since its inception BIMSTEC has represented the Bay of Bengal’s collective growth of hope, resilience, openness and interconnectedness." He also described the grouping as the “bridge of friendship between South and Southeast Asia."

Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing said his country views BIMSTEC as a key platform for peace, prosperity and sustainability in the Bay of Bengal region and that Myanmar was committed to active cooperation in response to new and emerging challenges together with other member states in a spirit of friendship, solidarity, mutual respect and mutual understanding."

