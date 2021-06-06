Countries around Bay of Bengal region working on a connectivity masterplan: Modi

“Progress has been made on several fronts including including the finalization of the BIMSTEC master plan on transport connectivity and the text of the BIMSTEC charter," the prime minister said in his message to the leaders of the grouping that is seen as moving forward on regional cooperation something that the older South Asian Association for Regional cooperation or SAARC has not be able to do. Intra SAARC cooperation has been slowed by tensions between India and Pakistan with Islamabad insisting on a solution to the Kashmir dispute before any progress can be made on SAARC issues. Since taking office in 2014, the Modi government has revitalized BIMSTEC and has been pitching it as an alternative to SAARC.