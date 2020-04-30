India on Thursday said countries in the Gulf region were deeply committed to friendly relations with India and they do not support any interference in its internal matters.

The comment from Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava followed some reported expressions of concern from some quarters in the Gulf countries as well as on social media over the alleged vilification of Muslims in India.

“Stray tweets cannot be used to characterize relations (between India and the Gulf countries)," Srivastava told reporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar had been in regular touch with the leaders of the region, he said. “There have been requests for medicines and medical teams, there are requests to send doctors and nurses from India," he said adding that India had sent one such team to Kuwait recently.

“These countries also want a priority discussion with India on the post covid-19 economic recovery," Srivastava said adding that all countries in the region were “deeply committed to friendly relations with India and they do not support interference in internal affairs of India."

The last was a reference to calls for intervention by organizations like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation from allegedly from some quarters in Kuwait via Twitter.

India’s transformed ties with the Gulf region – particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – has been seen as a key success of the Modi government’s foreign policy since the government came to office in 2014. In recent times however, there have been some posts on social media that seem to have cast a shadow on ties especially over the alleged targeting of Muslims in India.

On evacuation of Indians stranded in the Gulf region stranded there due to the covid-19 crisis, Srivastava said that plans were still being drawn up for their evacuation. Previously, people aware of the developments said that the Indian government is looking at deploying several naval ships as well as military and commercial aircraft to evacuate the thousands in the Gulf and other regions after the nationwide lockdown ends.

On the number of foreign nationals sent home from India, Srivastava said about 60,000 foreign nationals from 72 countries were evacuated in the midst of the covid-19 lockdown, he said.

On reports that the Gulf monarchy of Oman had asked all state-owned companies to fire expat workers and replace them with local Omanis, Srivastava said that this policy was not new and did not seem directed at India or Indian nationals working there. The news reports have said that some of the 800,000 Indian workers in the kingdom were to be impacted by the latest order seen as a step to ensure jobs for locals over expatriates. The government of Oman had been sensitive to the plight of Indian nationals in the country not able to return following the lockdown in India, Srivastava said.

On reports of the White House unfollowing the Twitter handles of prime minister Modi and president Ram Nath Kovind, the spokesman said that the White House had clarified that it was customary to follow such handles during visits by top US officials and leaders so that posts could be retweeted. US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on a brief visit to India in February.

When asked about China's criticism of the decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to stop use of covid-19 rapid anti-body testing kits supplied by two Chinese companies, Srivastava said the matter was being looked into by the premier medical body. China’s criticism followed the ICMR asking states and union territories to stop using the test kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics due to "wide variations" in their performance.

