Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory6 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers.
Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant.
A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers.
Here are some countries' vaccine mandates, listed according to categories of people affected:
ADULTS AND/OR CHILDREN
** AUSTRIA: all over 14s from February 2022; holdouts can be fined up to 3,600 euros every 3 months
** COSTA RICA: only children over 5 years old
ADULTS
** ECUADOR: obligatory except for people who have a relevant medical condition or incompatibility
** GERMANY: plans to make mandatory for all adults from February
** INDONESIA: all adults, with fines or refusal of social assistance or government services for the unvaccinated
** ITALY: over 50s until June 15
** MICRONESIA: all adults
** TAJIKISTAN: all over 18s
** TURKMENISTAN: all over 18s
ELDERLY
** CZECH REPUBLIC: over 60s from March
** GREECE: over 60s from Jan. 16; recurring 100 euros monthly fine for those who fail to comply
** MALAYSIA: over 60s and all adult recipients of the Sinovac vaccine required to get a booster dose by Feb.
** RUSSIA: over 60s and chronically ill in St. Petersburg
GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS
** CANADA: all federally regulated workplaces from early 2022
** COSTA RICA: all state workers
** CROATIA: all public sector employees, citizens who need services in public institutions
** CZECH REPUBLIC: police officers, soldiers and some other professions from March
** DENMARK: workplaces allowed to require a digital "corona pass" for employees
** EGYPT: vaccination or weekly COVID-19 test required from public sector employees to work in government buildings
** FIJI: public servants, employees at private firms
** FRANCE: public officials or employees, including civil security pilots, flight personnel providing care for victims, soldiers permanently assigned to civil security missions, firefighters
** GHANA: targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from Jan. 22
** HUNGARY: employees at state institutions
** ITALY: all workers, school staff, police, military
** LATVIA: required for lawmakers to be able to vote and to receive full pay; businesses allowed to fire unvaccinated workers
** LEBANON: all civil servants and workers in the education, tourism and public transport sectors from Jan. 10
** NEW ZEALAND: workers of border, prison, police and defence force sectors, as well as education sector
** OMAN: public or private sector employees for entry to workplace
** PANAMA: vaccination or weekly testing for all public officials
** POLAND: teachers, security personnel and uniformed services from March 1, 2022
** RUSSIA: workers with public-facing roles in Moscow;
** SAUDI ARABIA: public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace; people entering government, private, or educational establishments
** TUNISIA: officials, employees and visitors accessing public and private administrations
** TURKEY: some sectors including teachers and domestic travel employees
** UKRAINE: public sector employees including teachers, municipal employees https://bit.ly/3pXYGko
** UNITED STATES: all federal workers, contractors (temporarily blocked from enforcing nationwide), private sector workers in companies with 100 or more employees (reinstated on Dec. 18), public-sector workers (contested in New York court)
HEALTH WORKERS
** AUSTRALIA: high-risk aged-care workers, employees in quarantine hotels
** BRITAIN: care home staff in England, health workers in England by April 1
** CROATIA: health and social care workers
** CZECH REPUBLIC: hospitals and nursing homes employees from March 2022
** FINLAND: plans to make vaccines mandatory for health and social care workers
** FRANCE: healthcare and care home workers, home aids and urgent care technicians
** GERMANY: workers of hospitals, doctor's offices and nursing homes by mid-March
** GREECE: nursing home staff, healthcare workers
** HUNGARY: healthcare workers
** ITALY: health workers
** LEBANON: health sectors from Jan. 10, 2022
** NEW ZEALAND: health and disability sector workers
** POLAND: healthcare workers from March 1, 2022
** UKRAINE: state and municipal healthcare workers https://bit.ly/3pXYGko
OTHER WORKERS
** Western Australia: employees of mining, oil and gas exploration sectors
** CHINA: booster shot required in Beijing for key workers on construction sites, including cooks, security guards and cleaning personnel
** PHILIPPINES: in-office workers and employees in public transportation services
** KAZAKHSTAN: mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20
ENTRY TO PUBLIC VENUES
** AUSTRIA: public places including restaurants, hotels, theatres and ski lifts
** BOLIVIA: vaccination pass or negative test required for entry into public and private venues, including airports, bus stations, banks, shopping centres, restaurants and supermarkets (https://bit.ly/3zF5A1m)
** BRITAIN: vaccination or negative test for all over-18s at night clubs and other venues in Scotland; at nightclubs, some indoor and outdoor unseated venues and all venues with more than 10,000 people in England
** BULGARIA: "health pass" for visitors of public venues such as cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools
** CZECH REPUBLIC: vaccination certificates or testing status required at restaurants and clubs
** DENMARK: health pass required for entry to indoor bars, restaurants and other public places
** EGYPT: vaccination mandatory for public university students to access campuses
** FRANCE: vaccination pass mandatory for all over-16s to enter cinemas, bars and restaurants, and use long-distance public transport, from Jan. 15
** GERMANY: vaccination required for all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries
** HONG KONG: vaccination required for entry to restaurants, gyms, cinemas, and libraries from Feb. 24
** ITALY: vaccination required for indoor seating at bars, restaurants, visiting museums, cinemas, clubs, attending sporting events; basic green health pass obligatory for all public transport
** KENYA: vaccination requirement for access to banks, restaurants, and public spaces; https://bit.ly/3EVBEyN; https://bit.ly/3n1X3QT
** LEBANON: vaccine certificate or antibody tests required for entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches
** LITHUANIA: vaccination certificate required for access to indoor and outdoor gatherings attended by more than 500 people, economic activities, contact services including beauty services and gyms for all over-12s (https://koronastop.lrv.lt/en/covid-19-related-restrictions-1)
** MOROCCO: vaccine required for access to all government buildings, spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, transportation
** NETHERLANDS: health pass mandatory to enter bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events
** ROMANIA: health pass, negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery mandatory for entry to most public venues including majority of non-essential ones
** SERBIA: health pass mandatory to visit indoor cafes, hotels and restaurants after 10 p.m.
** SINGAPORE: vaccination necessary to enter shopping malls; considers requiring a booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated
** SWITZERLAND: proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test required to access bars, restaurants and fitness centres
** SOUTH KOREA: vaccine pass mandatory to access 14 designated public spaces, including hospitality and entertainment venues; requirement extended to over 12s from February
** SWEDEN: vaccine passes required for indoor events with more than 100 people; to be extended to smaller gatherings, such as in restaurants.
** UKRAINE: restrictions for unvaccinated on access to restaurants, sports and other public events
(Compiled by Oben Mumcuoglu, Dagmarah Mackos and Elena Vardon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
