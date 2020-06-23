NEW DELHI: In what could be seen as a swipe against China, India on Tuesday said leading countries of the world must set standards by respecting international norms and understanding legitimate interests of partner nations.

Speaking at the opening session of the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ meet, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's credentials to be a member of the UN Security Council as he called for RIC support for reformed multilateralism.

"The challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order," Jaishankar said.

The comments come in the backdrop of Beijing's stated goals and ambitions of becoming a power to reckon with not only in Asia but beyond.

Countries, however, have expressed worries that China’s "rise" in the world is accompanied by aggression — in territorial claims particularly. Chinese muscle flexing in the South China Sea has alarmed its smaller neighbours while it engages India in a standoff along the border.

Beijing's belligerence towards countries that have called for a probe into how the novel coronavirus disease that was first detected in Hubei province became a pandemic engulfing countries across the world and infecting 7 million people is a case in point. Calls for the probe have been met with a major reaction from China including threats to use economic leverages to punish those countries.

In his speech, Jaishankar also mentioned the role played by Indian troops in World War II, citing Indian blood "shed at the battlefields of the world, from Tobruk, El Alamein and Montecassino, to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo."

“When the victors met to fashion the ensuing global order, the political circumstances of that era did not give India due recognition. This historical injustice has stood uncorrected for the last 75 years, even as the world has changed. Therefore, on this momentous occasion, it is important for the world to realise both the contribution that India made and the need to rectify the past," Jaishankar said.

"But beyond history, international affairs must also come to terms with contemporary reality. The United Nations began with 50 members; today it has 193. Surely, its decision making cannot continue to be in denial of this fact. We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India’s hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism," he added.

