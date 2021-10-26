Countries need more multilateral development finance amid looming climate crisis: Sitharaman

Sitharaman in her intervention in the Governor’s Roundtable Discussion on the theme “COVID-19 Crisis and Post-COVID Support", appreciated AIIB’s prompt actions in providing financial support to member countries, including India, in their efforts to contain and combat covid-19. The Finance Minister stated that the social protection and economic stimulus packages brought out by the Government of India, along with timely structural reforms in various sectors, have been pivotal in India’s economic recovery process. “The stimulus packages, including the credit guarantee scheme for micro finance institutions, boosters for project exports through National Export Insurance Account, additional subsidies for fertilizers, free food grains for 800 million people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and several welfare schemes with a strong public health focus, helped to effectively and efficiently boost the economy and protect lives and livelihoods, especially of the poor and vulnerable," she said.

