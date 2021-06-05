India asks peers at ILO event to balance business continuity, income security

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Governments across the world need to strike a balance between business continuity and income security, Union labour minister Santosh Gangwar said at an International Labour Organization (ILO) event. He reiterated India's commitment towards making all possible efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic, and emerge stronger.

“Governments are required to deal with the pandemic and provide an effective response at policy levels, to balance business continuity, income security and above everything, well-being of all," the labour minister said, according to a labour ministry statement.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 109th session of the International Labour Conference, originally scheduled from 25 May to 5 June 2020, was deferred to 3-19 June 2021.

Gangwar reiterated "India's commitment towards making all possible efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic, and emerge stronger" and underlined that world has witnessed loss of lives and livelihood, slowdown of economies, adverse impact on the entire sections of the society, especially the weaker ones.

