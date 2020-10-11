Countries need to re-energize their covid campaigns launched in March: Javadekar

Air pollution in Delhi NCR is a serious issue. The Modi government introduced the Air Quality Index (AQI) in 2015. Acceptance of a problem is the beginning of a solution. The central government has taken many steps. It completed East-West peripheral ways, thereby avoiding 60,000 heavy vehicles a day, which were otherwise passing through Delhi and polluting it. Now it does not happen. Migration to BS-VI is a major step in the reduction of pollution. Electric vehicles are being subsidised and we are seeing thousands of electrical vehicles on roads, as also E-rickshaws and E-motorcycles. Metro rail network has also expanded with greater speed to greater quantum, thereby, serving 5 million people every day, which takes away nearly 500,000 cars from the road. Thus, vehicular pollution is checked to a great extent. 3,000 industries have been converted on PNG and 2,800 brick kilns have been converted to zig-zag technology. Pet-coke is banned. Illegal industries have been closed. Badarpur and Sonepat thermal stations have been closed. Thus, industrial pollution is reduced. To reduce stubble burning, machines with subsidy are given and various other interventions are promoted. Thereby, reduction in stubble burning has taken place in Haryana by 20% and in Punjab by 15%. To overcome the problem of dust pollution, hundreds of dust suppressants and water sprinklers are being used. At the same time, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules were formed and now are implemented reducing the dust pollution from Construction and Demolition activities. Fifty teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspected all hotspots and carried out remediation immediately. Biomass burning in city has been successfully reduced to a great extent. All the state governments and agencies have been asked to comply with their action plan.