Countries need to work together for open supply chains: Piyush Goyal
Goyal advocated the adoption of the G20's general framework designed to enhance the resilience and inclusiveness of global value chains
New Delhi: The Global South needs to discuss ways for countries to work together to keep supply chains open, secure, trusted, stable and equitable, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at the second Voice of Global South Summit in the national capital on Friday.
