'Countries that go to court to decide elections give us gyan': Jaishankar hits back at Western media
Jaishankar also pointed out the preference of Western media for certain classes and ideologies in governance, which contrasts with the choices of the Indian electorate.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has flayed the Western media for its "negative" portrayal of Indian elections, highlighting the irony of advice from countries that "have to go to court for deciding election results." Speaking in Kolkata during the launch of the Bangla edition of his book Why Bharat Matters, Jaishankar expressed his disapproval of the guidance, or "gyan," on electoral processes offered by such nations, as per ANI.