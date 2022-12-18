'Country of origin label on goods': Traders' body to Govt amid India-China clash2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:26 AM IST
The traders' body demanded mandatory mention of 'Country of Origin' on every item.
The traders' body demanded mandatory mention of 'Country of Origin' on every item.
Amid a border dispute with China, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging him for a change in the import of goods and e-commerce policy. The traders' body demanded mandatory mention of 'Country of Origin' on every item.