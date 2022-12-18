Amid a border dispute with China, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urging him for a change in the import of goods and e-commerce policy. The traders' body demanded mandatory mention of 'Country of Origin' on every item.

This came after the traders in Delhi opened a front against Chinese products in the midst of the India-China Tawang faceoff. The national capital saw protests against the boycott of Chinese goods in the Connaught Place area, according to ANI reports.

Brijesh Goyal, CTI Chairman said, "It has been urged that it should be made mandatory to write the country of origin on the imported goods. Right now there is no information on many things. Especially on e-commerce sites, consumers cannot find where the goods they buy are manufactured."

He pointed out that even when people don't want to buy Chinese products, they still end up buying them as the 'country of origin' is not mentioned on them. The traders' body official said that if 'country of origin' is written on the products, then Indians can boycott Chinese goods.

Hence, the CTI requested the Central government to work on such a policy, and make changes in its e-commerce and import policy, ANI reported.

Further, Brijesh Goyal said that China earns money from Indian markets and is misusing the same against India only.

"We have to break the economic back of China. In the first 9 months of this year, the bilateral trade between India and China has crossed $103.63 billion. At the same time, the domestic trade deficit has increased to more than $ 75.69 billion. During this period, exports from China to India stood at $89.66 billion," he added, as quoted by ANI.

He stated that if Indian businessmen and consumers boycott Chinese goods, then China will come to its senses.

"While exports from India to China were only $13.97 billion, showing a decline of 36.4 percent. If Indian businessmen and consumers boycott Chinese goods, then China will come to its senses," he said.

(With ANI inputs)