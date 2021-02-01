Country saddened by insult to tricolour on Republic Day: PM

“You must also have seen recently how the president of Brazil, in a tweet thanked India—every Indian was gladdened at that. Friends, in this vaccination programme, you must have noticed something more! During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world today since she is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines, vaccines. The same thought underpins the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign. The more India is capable, the more will she serve humanity; correspondingly the world will benefit more," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}