The couple has been remanded a judicial custody of 14 days

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Anti-evasion wing of Maharastra Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrested a couple in Gujarat's Surat in a case involving bogus bills of more than ₹450 crore, reported ANI on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Anti-evasion wing of Maharastra Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrested a couple in Gujarat's Surat in a case involving bogus bills of more than ₹450 crore, reported ANI on Friday.

“Duo was produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded the couple to judicial custody of 14 days," wrote the news agency, citing the official statement. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Duo was produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded the couple to judicial custody of 14 days," wrote the news agency, citing the official statement. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}