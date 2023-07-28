Couple in West Bengal sells their child to buy iPhone 14 for making reels on Instagram: Report1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
A couple from West Bengal sold their 8-month-old child to buy an iPhone 14 and create Instagram reels.
A shocking incident has occurred in West Bengal where a couple went to an extreme length just to create an Instagram reel while travelling across the state. According to a report by the Times of India, a couple from North 24 Parganas district, sold their child to buy iPhone 14 to create IG reels.
