After some disagreements over paying extra for the ticket of their child, a couple decided to leave their baby at the check-in desk of an airport in Israel. The incident which shocked the airline staff occurred on Tuesday at the Ryanair desk of Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport.

The couple who was traveling on a Belgian passport to Brussels had not paid in advance for the ticket of the baby and while checking in, when the airline staff asked them to pay, they started arguing.

Airport staff told the local news agency KAN that after arguing, they simply left their child in the baby stroller and moved to passport control. “We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing," one airline employee told K12 while expressing disbelief over the incident.

The security of the airport informed that the couple arrived late for their flight and both of them were looking desperate to get through the airport security with or without the baby.

“These passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels (31 January) presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in. The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police," a Ryanair spokesperson said.

Such incidents are not rare in aviation, and according to the news website INDEPENDENT, in October 2022, a 62-old-man was arrested in Florida after he left a nearly two-year-old child in the back of a locked rental car at Daytona Airport.

The website shared another incident in which a Saudi Arabian airline's flight turned back to the departure point after a mother left her baby at the boarding gate of the airport.