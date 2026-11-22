A couple moved into a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru and shared how much it cost them. The two paid ₹2,53,500 for the shifting, including the deposit of their new rental flat, first month's rent and other logistical costs. Instagram user, Ana Mishra posted a reel, sharing the detailed breakdown of the cost of moving with her partner to an apartment in South Bengaluru.

Couples spends over ₹ 2.5 lakh to move to 3BHK flat In the video, Mishra revealed that while she shifted from her previous apartment to a bigger one, her partner moved from Kolkata to the new city. She shared that she paid around ₹1.5 lakh as the security deposit money, which was the biggest expense during the shifting process.

Security deposit, brokerage and more While the couple paid ₹1.5 lakh for their new 3BHK apartment, their monthly rent was ₹37,000.

Mishra revealed that she and her partner hired a broker to help them find the new house. They paid a month's rent to the broker, which added another ₹37,000 to the expenses.

She explained the decision, "You can definitely find a house without a broker and we did not want to do all the work by ourselves so a broker really helped us."

Shifting process Mishra said that her partner Ishan, who was relocating to Bengaluru, transported furniture. The couple hired packers and movers to help them shift their furniture, such as a bed, shoe rack, dining table and king-size sofa, for which they paid ₹60,000.

Mishra shared that she shifted her belongings from the older flat to the newer one using Porter, which cost her ₹3,000.

The couple rented a washing machine, refrigerator and water purifier from Furlenco for ₹2,800 for a month. Shifting her old Wi-Fi connection cost Mishra another ₹700. In total, the moving cost process took ₹2,53,500. However, Mishra added, “Of course, we have spent more money on decor items and other random things.”

Netizens react Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, "That’s some crazyyy rent for this gorgeous flat (sic)." "If you count rental deposit as an expenditure, you need to get your basics right," argued another.