A couple moved into a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru and shared how much it cost them. The two paid ₹2,53,500 for the shifting, including the deposit of their new rental flat, first month's rent and other logistical costs. Instagram user, Ana Mishra posted a reel, sharing the detailed breakdown of the cost of moving with her partner to an apartment in South Bengaluru.

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Couples spends over ₹ 2.5 lakh to move to 3BHK flat In the video, Mishra revealed that while she shifted from her previous apartment to a bigger one, her partner moved from Kolkata to the new city. She shared that she paid around ₹1.5 lakh as the security deposit money, which was the biggest expense during the shifting process.

Security deposit, brokerage and more While the couple paid ₹1.5 lakh for their new 3BHK apartment, their monthly rent was ₹37,000.

Mishra revealed that she and her partner hired a broker to help them find the new house. They paid a month's rent to the broker, which added another ₹37,000 to the expenses.

She explained the decision, "You can definitely find a house without a broker and we did not want to do all the work by ourselves so a broker really helped us."

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Shifting process Mishra said that her partner Ishan, who was relocating to Bengaluru, transported furniture. The couple hired packers and movers to help them shift their furniture, such as a bed, shoe rack, dining table and king-size sofa, for which they paid ₹60,000.

Mishra shared that she shifted her belongings from the older flat to the newer one using Porter, which cost her ₹3,000.

The couple rented a washing machine, refrigerator and water purifier from Furlenco for ₹2,800 for a month. Shifting her old Wi-Fi connection cost Mishra another ₹700. In total, the moving cost process took ₹2,53,500. However, Mishra added, “Of course, we have spent more money on decor items and other random things.”

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Netizens react Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, "That’s some crazyyy rent for this gorgeous flat (sic)." "If you count rental deposit as an expenditure, you need to get your basics right," argued another.

Some else commented, "I am paying more rent in Delhi for 3 bhk..n moving cost is higher..it hurts."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.