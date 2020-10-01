Court acquits all 32 in Babri case

Reading out from sections of the 2,300-page judgment, the judge held that the mosque was demolished by “anti-social elements" and that there was no incitement on the part of the accused. Citing “inadequate" audio clippings, the judge said the prosecution has been unable to prove with enough evidence which accused person delivered what speech on that day. He added that as per the Indian Penal Code provisions, it is mandatory to prove that the accused persons gave the specific speech to prove allegations of a breakdown of communal harmony.