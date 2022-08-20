Court acquits Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation case

Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav (former AAP leader) in a criminal defamation case filed by lawyer Surender Sharma
Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Yogendra Yadav (former AAP leader) in a criminal defamation case filed by lawyer Surender Sharma. He had claimed that his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in the 2013 assembly elections at the last moment.
Sharma, in his complaint, had alleged that in 2013 he was approached by volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.
He said he filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP's Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.
On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.
Separately, amid the investigation related to Delhi liquor policy, the probe agency has issued summons to some accused. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.
Under the CBI probe are at least two payments in crores allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.
The FIR alleged Sisodia's "close associates" Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.
The search operations on Friday continued for nearly 15 hours with the CBI team leaving Sisodia's residence at around 11 pm.
The CBI has invoked IPC section related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act in its FIR filed against 15 persons: Sisodia, public servants including Krishna, former Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Tiwari and assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies.
