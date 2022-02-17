OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kolkata HC allows woman to terminate 35-month pregnancy in rare order
Listen to this article

In a rare order, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed a woman to terminate her 35-week pregnancy. The permission was given after defects in the spinal cord and other malformation of the foetus were detected by a medical board.

A nine-member medical board of state-run SSKM Hospital stated it is clear and explicit that there are remote chances of the child being born out of the instant pregnancy surviving or leading a normal life. The court had observed the same.

 

Noting that risks to the mother as well as the child are also highlighted in no uncertain terms in the report, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered, “Considering the entire gamut of facts and circumstances, this court permits the petitioner to medically terminate her pregnancy at an authorised hospital and/or medical facility".

The high court also said the team of nine senior doctors opined that even if the child is born by medical intervention, it is likely to develop severe impairments and long-term ailments and would have limited mortality.

 

