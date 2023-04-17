Court extends Manish Sisodia's custody in ED case linked to Delhi excise policy1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Manish Sisodia was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday afternoon as his judicial custody ended in the CBI and ED cases pertaining to Delhi's now scrapped excise policy.
The Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 1 in ED case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.
