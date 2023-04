Court extends Manish Sisodia's custody in ED case linked to Delhi excise policy

1 min read . 02:22 PM IST

ED arrested Sisodia from Tihar Jail where he was lodged in a CBI investigation of the case. (ANI)

Manish Sisodia was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday afternoon as his judicial custody ended in the CBI and ED cases pertaining to Delhi's now scrapped excise policy.