Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday remanded Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in judicial custody till September 22 while rejecting her bail plea.

She was produced by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video- conference after her arrest.

The NCB claimed that she was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The court rejected her bail plea and sent her in judicial custody till September 22 after the NCB said it did not want her custody as it has already questioned her for three days.

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

As the 28-year-old actor was about to be produced before a court through video link following medical examination, a top NCB official said the agency would not seek her custody but will ask for judicial remand.

The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.

"Rhea has been arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of NDPS," said K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB.

After the arrest she was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to the civic-run Sion hospital in Central Mumbai. Before leaving for hospital in a vehicle with NCB officials, the actor, clad in black, waved at media persons.

She was accompanied by a woman police official too.

At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said.

She was then taken to the NCB office around 7.15 pm, where she was to be produced before the court through video conferencing.

Speaking to media persons, Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB Deputy Director General, South West region, said the central agency had enough evidence to arrest her.

But no contraband was recovered from her and the NCB doesn't need her custody for interrogation and would be seeking judicial custody, he said.

