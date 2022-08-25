Court round-up: SC on PM security lapse, Bilkis Bano case, Pegasus and More

Court round-up: SC on PM security lapse, Bilkis Bano case, Pegasus and More2 min read . 10:19 PM IST
Here are the top legal news briefs curated for the readers from Supreme Court on 25 August.
The Supreme Court on August 25 agreed to review the July 27 judgment upholding the Constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The apex court issued a notice to the government on the review filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram who sought a review of the 27 July judgement in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union of India that upheld the power of arrest, attachment and search and seizure conferred on the Enforcement Directorate by the PMLA, 2002.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar also issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on the two sides.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the central government did not cooperate with the investigation into the Pegasus spyware cases. Further SC-appointed probe panel found some kind of malware in 5 phones out of 29 examined by technical committee.
There was inclusive evidence on the presence of Pegasus spyware in any of the 29 phones scanned by the Pegasus panel, Some malware were found in five phones but nothing conclusive to show it was Pegasus, the court said. Read More Here.
The Supreme Court on 25 August read a report -- filed by a five-member committee and headed by a retired top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra -- as which noted that Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.
In January this year, PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes because of a protest by the farmers.
Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The top court also issued notice to the Gujarat government and posts the matter for hearing after two weeks.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notice to the Centre and the state government on the plea and asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. Read More Here
On the account of 'change of law', the Supreme Court on 25 August, held the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Liable to Adani Power Ltd from 29 January, 2014
The bench -- comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli -- said that once Adani was granted carrying cost by the Aptel, it cannot be urged by the Haryana discoms that interest on carrying cost should be calculated on simple interest basis instead of compound interest basis.
The bench -- comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli -- said that once Adani was granted carrying cost by the Aptel, it cannot be urged by the Haryana discoms that interest on carrying cost should be calculated on simple interest basis instead of compound interest basis.