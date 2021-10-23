Court to pronounce order on Gautam Thapar bail plea on October 30

The Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal has listed the matter for delivering the order on bail plea on October 30

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Delhi Court has reserved the order on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar. On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal listed the matter for delivering the order on bail plea on October 30. Thapar was arrested in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Delhi Court has reserved the order on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar. On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal listed the matter for delivering the order on bail plea on October 30. Thapar was arrested in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Gautam Thapar was represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner of Karanjawala and Co. and a team comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani and Sahil Modi. The team had briefed Vijay Aggarwal, Advocate to appear on behalf of Thapar. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Gautam Thapar was represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner of Karanjawala and Co. and a team comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani and Sahil Modi. The team had briefed Vijay Aggarwal, Advocate to appear on behalf of Thapar. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Advocate Amit Mahajan and Public Prosecutor NK Matta appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The probe agency had arrested Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. The Avantha group promoter is currently in judicial custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advocate Amit Mahajan and Public Prosecutor NK Matta appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The probe agency had arrested Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. The Avantha group promoter is currently in judicial custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}