Home >News >India >Court to pronounce order on Gautam Thapar bail plea on October 30

Court to pronounce order on Gautam Thapar bail plea on October 30

Gautam Thapar, founder and chairman of Avantha Group, was arrested in a money laundering case.
1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal has listed the matter for delivering the order on bail plea on October 30

A Delhi Court has reserved the order on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar. On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal listed the matter for delivering the order on bail plea on October 30. Thapar was arrested in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Gautam Thapar was represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner of Karanjawala and Co. and a team comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani and Sahil Modi. The team had briefed Vijay Aggarwal, Advocate to appear on behalf of Thapar.

Advocate Amit Mahajan and Public Prosecutor NK Matta appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The probe agency had arrested Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. The Avantha group promoter is currently in judicial custody.

An ECIR has been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

