NEW DELHI: Home delivery of liquor could be a reality soon as Indian courts have asked states to consider ways to facilitate online sales of alcohol, while the latter on their part have started taking measures for the same in order to prevent crowds from gathering at shops amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The Madras high court has directed the closure of liquor shops/outlets run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) till the lockdown is lifted. The court, however, said it is open to the state and TASMAC starting online sales of liquor by putting a required system in place.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that about 3,850 shops across the state were opened, and there was a record sale of ₹175 crores.

“In the COVID-19 locked down period to maintain the social distancing protocol and also boost the State revenue, it is imperative that the Government of Tamil Nadu should look at option of online sale and home delivery," the court order read.

Even the Supreme Court on Friday said states could consider the option to allow home delivery of liquor after a jostling crowd at liquor shops raised concerns over flouting of social distancing norms.

While refusing to stop physical sales, a three-judge bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai said, “We will not pass any order, but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing."

Interestingly, the Delhi high court is also set to hear a batch of petitions on Monday challenging the opening of liquor shops amid coronavirus outbreak.

A separate petition challenging the “corona fee" in Delhi has been filed in the court stating that such fee is arbitrary in nature despite the fact that maximum retail price includes taxes, duties and levies.

Another petition said the government can propose a policy where liquor can be delivered through tokens or via online orders. The petitioner said the Delhi government can consider online delivery system as there is no provision under the Delhi Excise Act which prohibits it.

Days after the Union government gave the go-ahead for shops and liquor stores to open across the country, states have begun imposing strict measures as authorities feared the jostling crowds at liquor shops may upset efforts to combat the covid-19 pandemic. District administrations and police swung into action shutting down all establishments which failed to adhere to the norms.

The opening of shops across the country prompted state governments to put in place crowd management measures with the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announcing a ‘special corona fee’ of 70% on the retail price of alcohol. The Delhi government has also announced an e-token system for people buying alcohol.

The union home ministry had relaxed lockdown rules from 4 May, allowing standalone shops, including those selling liquor and tobacco, to open.

Restaurant aggregator Zomato has proposed home delivery of liquor in a letter to the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), Reuters reported on Thursday. Punjab, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have moved to allow home delivery of liquor.

Shaswati Das contributed to the story

