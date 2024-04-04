Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A week ago, a new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of Kejriwal from CM's post as he is under ED custody in a liquor policy case.

Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena had filed the PIL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora dismissed Gupta's petition, Bar and Bench reported.

The court said it would be Kejriwal's call to continue as CM or not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest but that is his (Arvind Kejriwal's) personal call," the court remarked.

The Delhi HC said that the petitioner's remedy lies before the Lieutenant Governor or President of India.

The court asked the petitioner to approach relevant authorities.

At present, CM Kejriwal is in Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue court remanded him in judicial custody in the excise policy case.

India's anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate, arrested Kejriwal on 21 March after the AAP party leader skipped nine summonses.

According to the PTI news agency, Kejriwal spends most of the day reading books, doing yoga and meditation twice every day.

Among the books provided to him are the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, and ‘How Prime Ministers Decide’.

While Kejriwal has been provided a TV with 20 channels, jail authorities said he is not very fond of watching the television.

A table and a chair along with an electric kettle have been provided to him as directed by the court. He gets tea and home-cooked food regularly, the PTI report mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

