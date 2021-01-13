OPEN APP
Delhi: The first consignment of #Covaxin by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech, arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Covaxin: Air India carries first consignment of vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 10:38 AM IST Staff Writer

Covishield and Covaxin, the two Covid-19 vaccines have received Emergency Use Authorisation

The first consignment of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech is being carried via flight from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, the official said, "The first consignment of vaccine from Bharat Biotech is being carried by Air India on AI 559 from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday at 0640 hours."

Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday and noted that the two "are safest of the vaccines".

"Both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been authorized for emergency use and there should be no doubt about their safety. They have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," Dr Paul said at a press conference.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Central government is having close collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he said.

