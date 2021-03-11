OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covaxin can be moved out of 'clinical trial mode', expert panel recommends

Covaxin can be moved out of 'clinical trial mode', expert panel recommends

A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. India is expanding its coronavirus vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. India is expanding its coronavirus vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP)
 2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2021, 08:41 AM IST Staff Writer

  • This entails that the beneficiaries will not be required to sign a consent form to take the indigenous coronavirus vaccine if the expert panel recommendation is accepted by the country's top drugs regulator

The Subject expert committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin while removing the condition for the vaccine to be administered in 'clinical trial mode'.

This entails that the beneficiaries will not be required to sign a consent form to take the indigenous coronavirus vaccine if the expert panel recommendation is accepted by the country's top drugs regulator.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI Photo)

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Tepco’s Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant seen from Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.

Japan’s radioactive water, enough to fill 400 swimming pools, may end up in sea

5 min read . 10:05 AM IST
A passenger gets his nasal swab collected to test for Covid-19

Covid-19 update: With 22,854 cases, India sees massive spike in new infections

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

'Nothing surprising': Shashi Tharoor on farm laws discussion in UK parliament

2 min read . 09:26 AM IST

Earlier the vaccine's emergency use was permitted only in the clinical trial mode.

The SEC said the decision was taken after going through interim phase three trial data of the vaccine which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

The company had on 3 March announced the Phase 3 results of Covaxin, stating that the Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates interim clinical efficacy of 81%. Following this, the recommendations were made.

Apart from demonstrating high clinical efficacy against coronavirus, the vaccine also provides "significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants" of the killer virus causing Covid-19.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech recently had approached the drug regulator for it to consider removing the 'clinical trial mode' condition.

Covaxin had also got emergency licensure in January but the authorisation was in clinical trial mode which made it mandatory for every beneficiary to sign an informed consent while getting the vaccine.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The vaccine (Covaxin) which has been given emergency use authorisation under clinical trial mode is accompanied by three documents. One is the factsheet which is read out and explained to beneficiaries, second is a consent form... and the third an adverse event reporting form where the recipient has to report adverse events for the first seven days," an official had said earlier.

Covaxin is a two-dose vaccine administered to an individual in a gap of 28 days.

Lancet, a top medical journal, which published phase 2 results of Covaxin, has said it was "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects".

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout