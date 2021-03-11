Covaxin can be moved out of 'clinical trial mode', expert panel recommends

The Subject expert committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin while removing the condition for the vaccine to be administered in 'clinical trial mode'.

This entails that the beneficiaries will not be required to sign a consent form to take the indigenous coronavirus vaccine if the expert panel recommendation is accepted by the country's top drugs regulator.

Earlier the vaccine's emergency use was permitted only in the clinical trial mode.

The SEC said the decision was taken after going through interim phase three trial data of the vaccine which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

The company had on 3 March announced the Phase 3 results of Covaxin, stating that the Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates interim clinical efficacy of 81%. Following this, the recommendations were made.

Apart from demonstrating high clinical efficacy against coronavirus, the vaccine also provides "significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants" of the killer virus causing Covid-19.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech recently had approached the drug regulator for it to consider removing the 'clinical trial mode' condition.

Covaxin had also got emergency licensure in January but the authorisation was in clinical trial mode which made it mandatory for every beneficiary to sign an informed consent while getting the vaccine.

"The vaccine (Covaxin) which has been given emergency use authorisation under clinical trial mode is accompanied by three documents. One is the factsheet which is read out and explained to beneficiaries, second is a consent form... and the third an adverse event reporting form where the recipient has to report adverse events for the first seven days," an official had said earlier.

Covaxin is a two-dose vaccine administered to an individual in a gap of 28 days.

Lancet, a top medical journal, which published phase 2 results of Covaxin, has said it was "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects".

